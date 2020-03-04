Victoria police seek missing man known to also frequent Vancouver

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Anderson.

Anderson is described as a 41-year-old Indigenous man standing six-foot-one, 180 pounds with a slim build.

Anderson has shoulder-length dark hair. He is often unshaven with a mustache.

He is known to spend time in downtown Victoria and also to travel to Vancouver. He was reported missing on Feb.22. His family is concerned and wishes for a safe return.

Anyone who sees Anderson is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about where he is can call the police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

