Victoria police seek missing man known to also frequent Vancouver

Kenny Anderson, 41, was reported missing Feb. 22. (Victoria Police Department)

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Anderson.

Anderson is described as a 41-year-old Indigenous man standing six-foot-one, 180 pounds with a slim build.

Anderson has shoulder-length dark hair. He is often unshaven with a mustache.

He is known to spend time in downtown Victoria and also to travel to Vancouver. He was reported missing on Feb.22. His family is concerned and wishes for a safe return.

Anyone who sees Anderson is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about where he is can call the police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

