VicPD ask for public’s help locating a high-risk missing woman

Victoria Police say that Morgan Fawcett was reported missing on Wednesday morning and the circumstances are high-risk. (Photo courtesy Vic PD)

Victoria police are asking the public for help locating a high-risk missing woman. Officers received reports that Morgan Fawcett was missing on Wednesday morning.

Fawcett is a 31-year-old Caucasian woman with a slim build. Her head is shaved, her eyes are blue and she has several tattoos.

Police also noted that Fawcett likely has her beige Pomeranian with her and is likely driving a white Toyota C-HR with the license plate GN6 11W.

Anyone with information about Fawcett’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

