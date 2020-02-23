VicPD are asking the public’s help to locate high-risk missing teen Ella Terrio-Johnston. The 17-year-old was last seen in Chinatown on Feb. 21. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

VicPD ask for public’s help to find high-risk missing 17-year-old girl

Ella Terrio-Johnston last seen in Chinatown on Feb. 21

Victoria Police Department are asking the public’s help in locating a missing high-risk 17-year-old girl last seen in Chinatown on Feb. 21.

Ella Terrio-Johnston is described as Caucasian, standing at five feet, six inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with long, sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen in Chinatown wearing a red hat, white shirt, light pink sweater or jacket and black sneakers. She was carrying a black bag and a black skateboard. The teen is frequently seen downtown.

Police say the circumstance of her disappearance defines her as high-risk. Officers need to locate her safely and soon.

VicPD are telling the public to call 911 if they see Ella. If you have information on where she may be, call the non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654. To report what you know anonymously, call Crime Stopper at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Victoria Police Department outlines what it means to be a ‘high-risk’ missing person

ALSO READ: UPDATE: Victoria teen found after going missing for second time this month

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing personVictoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Violent ends to past Indigenous protests haunt Trudeau government

Just Posted

Black History Month: Documentary sheds light on black pioneers’ role in Victoria

Secret Victoria: Rush to Freedom looks at how a mass migration shaped the capital

Camosun’s two volleyball teams bumped out of provincial championship title

Camosun Chargers lose gold medal match on Saturday, Feb. 22

VIDEO: Royals nab 4–3 win against Kelowna Rockets in shootout

Jerseys worn during match up for auction, proceeds towards BC Cancer Foundation

VicPD ask for public’s help to find high-risk missing 17-year-old girl

Ella Terrio-Johnston last seen in Chinatown on Feb. 21

Sidney plans to strengthen EV charging requirements

Proposed update expected for spring 2020

Governor general says multiple solutions needed for ‘complicated’ overdose issue

Julie Payette met at a fire hall with firefighters and police officers as well as politicians and health experts

Violent ends to past Indigenous protests haunt Trudeau government

Trudeau adopted a more assertive tone Friday, insisting the barricade must come down

VIDEO: Top seeded teams dominate opening day of 2020 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament

Quarter finals underway today

VIDEO: Wounded Warrior Run leaves Port Hardy on eight-day trek down Vancouver island

The team’s fundraising goal this year is $250,000, which is double last year’s goal.

HIGHLIGHTS: Day one and two at the 2020 BC Winter Games

Athletes had sunny – but cold – weather to work with in Fort St. John

B.C. money laundering inquiry to begin amid hopes for answers, accountability

Eby argued that most B.C. residents already know the previous government, at best, turned a blind eye

Blockades remain in place as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs returning to B.C.

Hereditary Chief Woos said they are ready to engage in nation-to-nation talks with the B.C.

Tyler Toffoli scores twice, Canucks crush Bruins 9-3

Stecher, Miller each add three points for Vancouver

Zamboni driver, 42, earns NHL win over Maple Leafs

Emergency goalie called into action for Carolina Hurricanes

Most Read