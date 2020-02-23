VicPD ask for public’s help to find high-risk missing 17-year-old girl

Ella Terrio-Johnston last seen in Chinatown on Feb. 21

VicPD are asking the public’s help to locate high-risk missing teen Ella Terrio-Johnston. The 17-year-old was last seen in Chinatown on Feb. 21. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

Victoria Police Department are asking the public’s help in locating a missing high-risk 17-year-old girl last seen in Chinatown on Feb. 21.

Ella Terrio-Johnston is described as Caucasian, standing at five feet, six inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with long, sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen in Chinatown wearing a red hat, white shirt, light pink sweater or jacket and black sneakers. She was carrying a black bag and a black skateboard. The teen is frequently seen downtown.

Police say the circumstance of her disappearance defines her as high-risk. Officers need to locate her safely and soon.

VicPD are telling the public to call 911 if they see Ella. If you have information on where she may be, call the non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654. To report what you know anonymously, call Crime Stopper at 1-800-222-8477.

