VicPD ask public to help locate teen missing since Monday

Lia Barker, 14, has red, pink, blond hair

Victoria teen Lia Barker has been missing since Jan. 13. (Photo courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing high-risk youth.

Lia Barker, 14, has been missing since Jan. 13 and VicPD officers have been working to locate her since.

The teen is described as five-foot-eight-inches tall and about 120 pounds. She has dyed red and pink hair with blonde at the ends.

Police say Barker frequently spends time in Centennial Square and the nearby areas. Anyone that spots her or has information about where she could be is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To make an anonymous report, call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: VicPD reminds drivers they have legal obligations when it comes to collisions

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich firetruck gets stuck in snow for two hours
Next story
Many Victoria businesses remain closed due to snow

Just Posted

Many Victoria businesses remain closed due to snow

A list of what’s open following the winter snow storm

VicPD reminds drivers they have legal obligations when it comes to collisions

No spike in 911 calls to Victoria Police due to snow

VicPD ask public to help locate teen missing since Monday

Lia Barker, 14, has red, pink, blond hair

Saanich firetruck gets stuck in snow for two hours

Truck was stuck sideways on narrow street in Saanich west

PHOTOS: Greater Victoria hit by third round of snowfall overnight

Journalists, readers send in photos from all the frozen corners of the region

VIDEO: Ken Jennings wins Jeopardy! ‘Greatest of all Time’ title

Champ bested professional gambler James Holzhauer and TV host/actor Brad Rutter

POLL: Has the recent snow had an impact on your daily life?

Old Man Winter had Greater Victoria in his icy grip this week.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. First Nation calls probe into arrest of Indigenous man at bank ‘woefully inadequate’

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter had been at a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver on Dec. 20

B.C.’s Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48 C

School buses cancelled, but classes open for kids in the Cariboo Chilcotin School District

Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

All 20 elected band councils along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route have signed benefits agreements

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents

President writes letter following Premier John Horgan’s comments on law needing to be followed

Most Read