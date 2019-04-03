VicPD asks for help in search for missing 28-year-old

Michael Willems has blonde hair and is known to wear a velvet grey tracksuit

Michael Willems was reported missing on April 2 after not being seen since March 27. (Photo courtesy of the Victoria Police Department)

Victoria Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Michael Willems.

Willems, 28, is described as Caucasian, and is approximately five feet, nine inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has short blonde hair and is known to wear a velvet grey tracksuit.

He was reported missing on April 2 after not being seen since March 27. Officers are concerned for his well being as his disappearance is unusual.

If you see Willems, call 911.