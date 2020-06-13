VIDEO: VicPD asks for public’s help identifying suspect in ‘random’ assault

VicPD is asking for the public’s help locating a suspect associated with an assault that took place in the 2900-block of Douglas Street on Saturday morning. (Victoria Police/Twitter)

A woman suffered “non-life-threatening injuries” after being physically assaulted in on Douglas Street on Saturday morning and Victoria police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.

At approximately 11 a.m. on Jun 13, VicPD says a 29-year-old woman was the victim of a “random, unprovoked assault” in the 2900-block of Douglas Street. In surveillance footage of the incident shared by police, the male suspect appears to shove the woman to the ground while passing her on the sidewalk.

Police are now asking for the public’s help locating the suspect. He is described as a 5’8” Hispanic or south Asian man between the ages of 20 and 30 with dark hair and a medium build. In photos shared by police, the suspect can be seen walking down the street wearing white headphones, a purple t-shirt, a dark coloured jacket and shorts, white socks and grey sneakers.

Please help us identify this suspect in a random, unprovoked assault on a 29-yr-old female in the 2900-blk Douglas St approx 11am this morning. Victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. If seen: 911. If you have info: 250-995-7654, press 1. More to follow. #yyj #F2023669 pic.twitter.com/fAOKUQUZfW — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) June 13, 2020

Anyone who sees the man is asked to call 911. Those with information about the suspect are asked to contact the VicPD by calling the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and pressing one. To make an anonymous report, contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

