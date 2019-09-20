VicPD called to Beacon Hill Park after body found

Suspicious circumstances not ruled out in apparent sudden death

A body was found in Beacon Hill Park on Friday morning. (Black Press File Photo)

Victoria Police were called to Beacon Hill Park Friday morning after receiving reports of an unresponsive person.

Around 7:15 a.m. police went to Dallas Road at Camas Circle and found a person who was deceased.

Police have called it a sudden death, but are continuing to investigate the area. They have not ruled out the possibility of it being suspicious.

Traffic in the are will be disrupted for several hours as the investigation continues.

More to come…

ALSO READ:VicPD investigates stabbing near Selkirk Montessori school

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook