VicPD catches impaired driver near elementary school

VicPD caught an impaired driver near James Bay Community School on Friday afternoon. (VicPD Traffic/Twitter)

An impaired driver was caught by Victoria Police near an elementary school on Friday afternoon.

According to a tweet from VicPD Traffic, citizens alerted police to the impaired driver who was directly across from James Bay Community School.

The driver was caught on the 200-block of Simcoe Street at 2:45 p.m. on Friday and received a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition as well as a 30-day vehicle impound.

Police said no one was injured.

The driver of this vehicle was impaired and directly across from James Bay Elementary School. Citizens alerted us to this driver and luckily no one was injured #yyjtraffic #impaired pic.twitter.com/h2wuArlTdJ — VicPD Traffic (@vicpdtraffic) November 15, 2019

