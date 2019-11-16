VicPD caught an impaired driver near James Bay Community School on Friday afternoon. (VicPD Traffic/Twitter)

VicPD catches impaired driver near elementary school

Citizens alerted police to driver near James Bay Community School

An impaired driver was caught by Victoria Police near an elementary school on Friday afternoon.

According to a tweet from VicPD Traffic, citizens alerted police to the impaired driver who was directly across from James Bay Community School.

READ ALSO: VicPD officer injured by alleged impaired driver

The driver was caught on the 200-block of Simcoe Street at 2:45 p.m. on Friday and received a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition as well as a 30-day vehicle impound.

Police said no one was injured.

