Victoria Police Chief Del Manak will be chief for the next four years. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD chief signs new contract, extends term until end of 2024

Victoria Mayor happy with reappointment says it comes at time with ‘significant challenges’

Victoria police will have the same police chief for the next four years.

VicPD Chief Del Manak signed a new contract that will run from Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2024. Previously, Manak has served as Acting Chief Constable from December 2015 to June 2017, and then he was appointed to Chief Constable in a contract with a term of July 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2020.

READ ALSO: Council questions Victoria police chief over communications, crime trends

According to a press release from the Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board, Manak has made employee well-being and mental health a top priority, along with enhancing the department’s connection with its community.

Manak said he was “honoured and humbled” by the decision, adding that recent days have been some of the busiest for VicPD throughout his 27 years of service with the department.

“But my priority is to deliver the first-rate policing that our citizens expect in a way that is sustainable for the women and men of VicPD. We have to continue the open and honest conversations about the mental health of first responders and the ongoing toll that this work can take on all of us. We have to do better when it comes to protecting our people from operational stress injuries and helping them when they are affected by the demands of the job,” he said in a statement.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP’s top cop joins voices calling for removal of anti-police acronym

“Chief Manak’s reappointment comes at a time with significant changes and challenges in policing,” said board co-chair Mayor Lisa Helps.

“I am happy that the board has decided to reappoint Chief Manak at this time, as his thoughtful leadership around issues of diversity and inclusion will be really important for the police department and for the community as a whole.”

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Unfiled cases could backlog B.C. provincial court system

Just Posted

Suicide rate significantly higher in veterinary industry

West Shore vet techs urge public to be patient, kind

VicPD chief signs new contract, extends term until end of 2024

Victoria Mayor happy with reappointment says it comes at time with ‘significant challenges’

Homeless need respite from wildfire smoke, says Victoria councillor

Councillor pushes for year-round emergency shelter access

UPDATED: Body of 28-year-old Saanich man found at Elk Lake

Tim Elliot had been missing since Saturday evening.

Unfiled cases could backlog B.C. provincial court system

Provincial court registry and proceedings in Victoria have reopened

63 British Columbians in hospital battling COVID-19, health officials confirm

Ninety-seven more British Columbians have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

B.C.’s municipal leaders to vote on salmon-safe flood control

The resolution asks for funding, support to move away from outdated systems

Threat of fall federal election eases as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Congeniality emerged as fears of second wave of COVID-19 were heightened after another case increase

Tofino mayor Josie Osborne seeks B.C. NDP nomination for Mid Island-Pacific Rim

Longtime B.C. NDP MLA Scott Fraser announced on Monday that he will not be seeking reelection

Staycations: Survey finds parks provide local getaways despite pandemic

BC Parks visitation increasing while operating budget to be reduced

B.C. First Nations call on privacy commissioner to release community COVID-19 data

An application has been made to the office of the information and privacy commissioner

‘It is a pandemic’: B.C. health minister defends school plan, but says cases are inevitable

Multiple cases have popped up in schools since classes started on Sept. 10

Jury selection begins in Castlegar RCMP shooting death

Jason Tait is charged with manslaughter in relation to the shooting of Waylon Jesse Edey

‘What changed?’ asks family of dead Okanagan woman after murder charge stayed

‘My sister… lost her life under very suspicious circumstances,’ said Arlene Westervelt’s sister

Most Read