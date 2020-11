Police say roads will be closed for several hours

Victoria police are investigating a pedestrian involved crash at Harriet and Gorge roads. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Victoria police are responding to a report of a pedestrian-involved crash at Harriet and Gorge roads.

Police took to social media to ask drivers to avoid the area at around 5:45 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, roads in the area are being closed for the investigation and will be for the next several hours.

More to come…

