Police are looking for 30-year-old Amanda Clarricoates and are concerned for her wellbeing. (Courtesy of VicPD)

VicPD concerned for well-being of missing woman

Amanda Clarricoates, 30, last seen Sept. 25

The Victoria Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 30-year-old woman.

Amanda Clarricoates was last seen Sept. 25 and reported missing two days later. Police are concerned for her well-being and ask anyone that sees her to call 9-1-1.

She is described as a Caucasian woman standing 5’5 with a slim build. She has red hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red and grey windbreaker, blue jeans and black runners.

Anyone with information on Clarricoates can call the police non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654, or to report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

