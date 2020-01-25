VicPD confirms wolf sighting in James Bay

Police ask that children and pets be taken inside

VicPD says a wolf has been spotted in James Bay. (Twitter/Victoria Police)

Victoria police have confirmed a wolf sighting in James Bay.

In a tweet, VicPD said officers and BC Conservation officers are responding.

VicPD patrol officers are attending parks and areas where children play in James Bay and are asking residents to keep children and pets inside for the time being.

According to BC Parks, wolves are normally secretive and will run away when they encounter people but can become habituated and approach camping areas and park visitors. BC Parks says never to feed wolves or any other wildlife.

If a wolf approaches, maintaining space is important. If the wolf appears unafraid or aggressive, BC Parks says to begin scare tactics well before the wolf is within 100 metres. In order to do so, BC Parks says to raise arms and wave them in the air to appear larger. Use noisemakers and throw sticks, rocks and sand at the wolf to scare it away.

If the wolf continues to display aggressive behaviour, BC Parks says to back away slowly without turning your back on the animal.

Anyone who encounters an aggressive wild animal is asked to report it by calling the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

