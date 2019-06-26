VicPD cuts its Crime Reduction Unit in response to budget constrictions

The Victoria Police Department disbanded its Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) in response to 2019 budget changes from the City of Victoria.

After lengthy negotiations with the City of Victoria, it was decided that the Police Department would absorb the costs of the Employer’s Health Tax, totalling $690,000. The City found coverage for these funds by cutting costs to other areas of the VicPD budget, including cuts to its DNA analysis measures, CCTV maintenance contracts, and changes to land line/mobility contracts. One new help desk position was also cut.

In response to these cuts VicPD recently reached out to the city for further funding to cover special events, such as Canada Day and Remembrance Day. Council eventually approved a total of $135,000 for these costs.

In a press release, VicPD announced that additionally, as of June 1 the CRU was disbanded in order to “realign our services with our resources.”

The CRU worked to target prolific offenders in the downtown core, and worked on investigations focusing on drug trafficking, property-related crimes, online investigations, and gang portfolios.

The officers will now be reassigned to other areas.

“My preference is to not reallocate these positions and continue providing the full range of policing services that our citizens expect,” said Chief Const. Del Manak in a statement. “However, citizens expect that when they call 911, an officer will arrive to help them quickly. Without this change and further changes, VicPD cannot maintain that basic level of service.”

