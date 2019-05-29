VicPD, Esquimalt Fire Department team up to rescue ducklings

A couple ducklings were saved after they’d fallen into a storm drain

The Victoria Police Department and the Esquimalt Fire Department rescued a couple ducklings from a storm drain on Tuesday (Twitter/VicPDCanada)

The Victoria Police Department and the Esquimalt Fire Department worked together to save some tiny Greater Victoria residents on Tuesday.

A local resident had noticed a couple ducklings disappear into a storm drain on Craigflower Road and called for help.

Great work by our Patrol officers in ⁦@EsquimaltBC⁩ today by rescuing some ducklings out of a storm drain and then reuniting them with their mother. #yyj pic.twitter.com/Oh79bLHZji — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) May 28, 2019

Officers from the VicPD Esquimalt Division and the Esquimalt Fire Department worked together to fish the ducklings out of the drain and reunite them with their mother.

The ducklings posed with officers and firefighters for a couple photos before waddling off.

ALSO READ:Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram