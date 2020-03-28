VicPD expands online reporting to keep 911 call-takers free during pandemic

The Victoria Police Department has “substantially” expanded its ability to calls for service through online reporting in an effort to reduce potential for COVID-19 transmission and to streamline services.
People can report incidents online only in cases when there is no information on the suspect such as video surveillance, photos or a description, VicPD said in a statement.
The new types of calls that can be reported online now include break and enters, counterfeit currency, fraud, mischief, theft, theft from vehicles and theft from vehicles in secured parkades.
In instances where an emergency or crime is in progress, always call 911. Police remind residents, if you have information on the suspect, always use the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.
Online reporting — they’re reviewed by VicPD staff or the Investigation and Support Unit officers — is available 24 hours a day. To see a full list of incidents that can be reported online visit bit.ly/2wLuctd
To report a crime online visit vicpd.ca/services/report-a-crime-online/.
