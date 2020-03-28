The Victoria Police Department has expanded its ability to calls for service through online reporting in an effort to reduce COVID-19 transmissions and streamline services. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

VicPD expands online reporting to keep 911 call-takers free during pandemic

Incidents can be reported online if no information is known of a suspect

The Victoria Police Department has “substantially” expanded its ability to calls for service through online reporting in an effort to reduce potential for COVID-19 transmission and to streamline services.

People can report incidents online only in cases when there is no information on the suspect such as video surveillance, photos or a description, VicPD said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police see new trends in calls due to COVID-19

The new types of calls that can be reported online now include break and enters, counterfeit currency, fraud, mischief, theft, theft from vehicles and theft from vehicles in secured parkades.

In instances where an emergency or crime is in progress, always call 911. Police remind residents, if you have information on the suspect, always use the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

READ ALSO: Victoria police warns of text, vacation rental COVID-19 fraud attempts

Online reporting — they’re reviewed by VicPD staff or the Investigation and Support Unit officers — is available 24 hours a day. To see a full list of incidents that can be reported online visit bit.ly/2wLuctd

To report a crime online visit vicpd.ca/services/report-a-crime-online/.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Victoria Police Department

