VicPD finds fistfuls of keys during search

Victoria police have recovered over 30 keys and key fobs after a executing a search warrant Nov. 27. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

After executing a search warrant Nov. 27, Victoria police turned up handfuls of keys and key fobs they believe are stolen property.

Officers found the lot while searching a multi-unit residential building in the 800-block of Johnson Street. The search was part of an investigation into a woman who lived in the building and is suspected of break and enter and theft.

Police have released photos of the recovered keys in the hope they can be reunited with their owners.

Anyone who recognizes one of the keys or who has information is encouraged to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, extension 1. To report anonymously call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

