VicPD hits the road to nab impaired drivers

‘Tis the season for cold beverages and outdoor adventures, so Victoria police are drawing attention to the dangers of impaired driving with a counter-attack campaign to keep roads safe all summer long.

Officers will be stationed at dedicated checkpoints throughout the city, as well as in Esquimalt, over the next two months, screening drivers for impairment.

“Unfortunately, impaired driving is still an issue in our community,” reads a statement from VicPD. “[We] removed 19 drivers, impaired by either alcohol or drugs, from our roads in the first 10 days of July of 2018.”

ICBC stats show impairment remains one of the top contributing factors for fatal car crashes – on average, 65 British Columbians die each year in accidents involving substances.

