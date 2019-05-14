A number of VicPD officers are receiving awards during National Police Week. (Courtesy of VicPD)

VicPD honours dedicated officers during National Police Week

Officers involved in fentanyl, child porn investigations receive awards

The Victoria Police Department is celebrating the work of its officers in honour of National Police Week.

A total of 11 VicPD officers with 20 years of service under their belts were awarded the Police Exemplary Service Medal, an award created in 1983 “to recognize men and women dedicated to preserving Canada’s public safety through long and outstanding service.”

READ ALSO: VicPD recovers more than $35,000 from international online money scam

Three officers received Chief Constable Commendations: Const. Shaun Juby, Const. Kelsi Yoxall and Sgt. Jonathan Sheldan.

Sheldan’s commendation came for his dedication to the memory of another officer, Const. Ian Jordan, who died in April, 2018 after spending 30 years in a vegetative state for an injury suffered on shift.

Sheldan was a driving force behind Jordan’s service and ensuring his teammate’s colleagues kept a lasting connection to the fallen officer.

RELATED: Manak calls Const. Ian Jordan fallen hero

“The responsibilities and trust that came with such a role were monumental, and something that Sgt. Sheldan took on whole heartedly,” said VicPD in a release.

Four officers were awarded the Deputy Chief’s Commendations: Const. Hayley Swann, detective Const. James Morgan, detective Const. Phil Richmond and retired detective Const. Mark MacPhail.

According to VicPD, MacPhail’s lengthy child porn investigation led to the extradition of a dangerous and prolific offender, ensuring he faced justice for one of the worst child pornography collections the officer had ever seen.

Morgan and Richmond created a “custom walk-in Cyanoacrylate fuming chamber and exhibit drying system” that allowed them to process a number of exhibits contaminated with biological matter from a homicide scene.

“Despite being exposed to the suffocating odours and toxic biological waste they were able to secure the evidence necessary to further the homicide investigation.”

READ ALSO: Victoria council denies VicPD coverage for Employer’s Health Tax

Finally, 20 officers and support staff received the Chief Constable’s Unit Commendation.

When Canada Border Services intercepted a package full of fentanyl, 14 VicPD member and two support staff took on the complex investigation necessary to find those responsible. As a result, more than $1 million worth of drugs was taken off the street, and the offender was sentenced to 12 years in prison – one of the the lengthiest prison terms handed out in response to the fentanyl crisis.

The Victoria Police Department was established in 1858 and serves Victoria and Esquimalt.

READ ALSO: VicPD faces ‘significant pressure’ following Victoria’s 2019 budget decision


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. must set clear terms, timeline if it holds money-laundering inquiry: expert
Next story
How to stop your child from falling from a window or balcony

Just Posted

Blood donors needed over long weekends and vacation periods

Need for blood never stops

British Columbia second among Canadian provinces when it comes to spending money on booze

Only residents of Newfoundland and Labrador ($1,056) spent more than British Columbians ($864)

‘We’re rolling the dice’: Esquimalt Firefighter union president questions staffing model

Andrew Zado wants more consistant staffing for his team

ICBC urging drivers to slow down this May long weekend

Speed is number one cause of car crash fatalities: ICBC

Google timelapse shows the West Shore’s transformation over three decades

Watch the West Shore really change

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should horse-drawn carriages be phased out in the City of Victoria?

Horse-drawn carriage companies are again getting a rough ride in the City… Continue reading

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Most Read