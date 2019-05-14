VicPD honours dedicated officers during National Police Week

A number of VicPD officers are receiving awards during National Police Week. (Courtesy of VicPD)

The Victoria Police Department is celebrating the work of its officers in honour of National Police Week.

A total of 11 VicPD officers with 20 years of service under their belts were awarded the Police Exemplary Service Medal, an award created in 1983 “to recognize men and women dedicated to preserving Canada’s public safety through long and outstanding service.”

Three officers received Chief Constable Commendations: Const. Shaun Juby, Const. Kelsi Yoxall and Sgt. Jonathan Sheldan.

Sheldan’s commendation came for his dedication to the memory of another officer, Const. Ian Jordan, who died in April, 2018 after spending 30 years in a vegetative state for an injury suffered on shift.

Sheldan was a driving force behind Jordan’s service and ensuring his teammate’s colleagues kept a lasting connection to the fallen officer.

“The responsibilities and trust that came with such a role were monumental, and something that Sgt. Sheldan took on whole heartedly,” said VicPD in a release.

Four officers were awarded the Deputy Chief’s Commendations: Const. Hayley Swann, detective Const. James Morgan, detective Const. Phil Richmond and retired detective Const. Mark MacPhail.

According to VicPD, MacPhail’s lengthy child porn investigation led to the extradition of a dangerous and prolific offender, ensuring he faced justice for one of the worst child pornography collections the officer had ever seen.

Morgan and Richmond created a “custom walk-in Cyanoacrylate fuming chamber and exhibit drying system” that allowed them to process a number of exhibits contaminated with biological matter from a homicide scene.

“Despite being exposed to the suffocating odours and toxic biological waste they were able to secure the evidence necessary to further the homicide investigation.”

Finally, 20 officers and support staff received the Chief Constable’s Unit Commendation.

When Canada Border Services intercepted a package full of fentanyl, 14 VicPD member and two support staff took on the complex investigation necessary to find those responsible. As a result, more than $1 million worth of drugs was taken off the street, and the offender was sentenced to 12 years in prison – one of the the lengthiest prison terms handed out in response to the fentanyl crisis.

The Victoria Police Department was established in 1858 and serves Victoria and Esquimalt.

