A dumpster fire, that took place back May, in the 600-block of Johnson Street was deemed suspicious by investigators. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

VicPD investigates three suspicious dumpster fires in half-hour period

Fires discovered around 3:15 a.m. in the Harris Green neighbourhood

Victoria Police officers are investigating after being called to three suspicious fires in trash dumpsters overnight.

At around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to three different locations in the Harris Green neighbourhood in a half-hour period for reports of fires in dumpsters.

READ ALSO: Victoria police investigate dumpster fire in gated alleyway

The fires were extinguished quickly by the Victoria Fire Department and there were no reported injuries.

READ ALSO: Downtown Victoria fire deemed ‘suspicious’

VicPD asks anyone with information about the fires to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or to remain anonymous call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 17
Next story
Traffic slowed after reports of a pedestrian struck in Colwood

Just Posted

VicPD investigates three suspicious dumpster fires in half-hour period

Fires discovered around 3:15 a.m. in the Harris Green neighbourhood

Large willow tree comes down in Beacon Hill Park

The tree has been in place for decades at Goodacre Lake

Traffic slowed after reports of a pedestrian struck in Colwood

Incident occurred on Metchosin Road near Sooke Road intersection

Videos show allegedly intoxicated teens forcibly removed from Luxton Fairgrounds

Posts about altercations with security personnel in Langford swarming social media

Lambrick Park School invites past kings and queens to 25th Mount Douglas race

Alumni, students, staff invited to school’s yearly King and Queen of the Hill race

WATCH: United Way #Drive4Five event launches campaign to raise $5 million

More than 80,000 lives changed last year by the United Way

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Boy overdosed on illicit anti-anxiety drug found on Kelowna classroom floor, RCMP say

Noah Mills, 8, ingested a pink powdery substance off his Kelowna classroom floor

BC SPCA investigating after three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

Psychiatric assessment ordered for man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting

Lawyer tells court accused was diagnosed with psychosis hours after his arrest

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

B.C. offers early retirement, training fund for forest workers

Communities eligible for $100,000 for permanent closures

B.C. land needed for Trans Mountain pipeline owned by man who died in 1922

Trans Mountain is looking for heirs so it can gain access to 500 square feet of land

PHOTO: Nanaimo RCMP officer ‘walks on water’ to rescue lost camper

66-year-old assisted earlier this month by Mounties who can seemingly work miracles

Most Read