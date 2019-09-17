VicPD investigates three suspicious dumpster fires in half-hour period

Fires discovered around 3:15 a.m. in the Harris Green neighbourhood

A dumpster fire, that took place back May, in the 600-block of Johnson Street was deemed suspicious by investigators. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Victoria Police officers are investigating after being called to three suspicious fires in trash dumpsters overnight.

At around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to three different locations in the Harris Green neighbourhood in a half-hour period for reports of fires in dumpsters.

READ ALSO: Victoria police investigate dumpster fire in gated alleyway

The fires were extinguished quickly by the Victoria Fire Department and there were no reported injuries.

READ ALSO: Downtown Victoria fire deemed ‘suspicious’

VicPD asks anyone with information about the fires to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or to remain anonymous call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.