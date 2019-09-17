VicPD investigates three suspicious dumpster fires in half-hour period

Victoria Police officers are investigating after being called to three suspicious fires in trash dumpsters overnight.
At around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to three different locations in the Harris Green neighbourhood in a half-hour period for reports of fires in dumpsters.
The fires were extinguished quickly by the Victoria Fire Department and there were no reported injuries.
VicPD asks anyone with information about the fires to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or to remain anonymous call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
