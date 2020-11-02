VicPD investigating after man tries to rob two women at knife-point

The man told the women to put their purses in his open backpack

VicPD is investigating an attempted robbery after a man held a knife up to two women and demanded they put their purses in his open backpack. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police are investigating an attempted robbery at knife-point on Sunday night.

At approximately 10:15 p.m. Nov. 1, officers and the police dog team were called to a report of a robbery in the 1000-block of Craigdarroch Road.

Two women told police they were walking on the sidewalk in that area when they were approached by a man holding a knife.

READ ALSO: Victoria police searching for suspect in late-night stabbing

The man held the knife up and demanded the women put their purses in his open backpack.

The women screamed loudly and the man fled the area on foot, running north on Criagdarroch Road. He did not take any of the women’s belongings.

READ ALSO: Ammonia inhalant found in Esquimalt child’s Halloween candy

The suspect is described as a 20-year-old Caucasian man, standing 5’9” with a slim build, dark hair and was wearing a blue medical mask, a black jacket with the hood up and blue jeans. He was carrying a small black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria Police Department