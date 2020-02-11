VicPD investigating assault allegations from BC Legislature rally

The Victoria Police Department says it is investigating reports of assault at the B.C. Legislature building during ongoing demonstrations in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

In a statement, VicPD asked witnesses and victims to contact them “after receiving reports that people were assaulted and injured during the protest.”

VicPD said it is aware of “reports in local media and on social media of people being assaulted and injured” and is actively investigating those reports.

Hundreds gathered outside the provincial building Tuesday morning for a planned rally to disrupt the speech from the throne. The group blocked some MLAs and members of the press from entering the building, yelling “shame” as they tried to enter.

Ceremonial proceedings were cancelled but the throne speech went ahead.

The group gathered in solidarity with We’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and supporters in opposition of the Coastal GasLink pipeline. A group of about 30 Indigenous youth have occupied the front steps of the BC Legislature for six days.

