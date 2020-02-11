The Victoria Police Department says it is investigating allegations of assault during a rally at the BC Legislature on Tuesday. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

VicPD investigating assault allegations from BC Legislature rally

Police looking for witnesses and victims

The Victoria Police Department says it is investigating reports of assault at the B.C. Legislature building during ongoing demonstrations in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

In a statement, VicPD asked witnesses and victims to contact them “after receiving reports that people were assaulted and injured during the protest.”

VicPD said it is aware of “reports in local media and on social media of people being assaulted and injured” and is actively investigating those reports.

RELATED: VicPD says ‘peaceful protest does not involve pushing or shoving’

Hundreds gathered outside the provincial building Tuesday morning for a planned rally to disrupt the speech from the throne. The group blocked some MLAs and members of the press from entering the building, yelling “shame” as they tried to enter.

Ceremonial proceedings were cancelled but the throne speech went ahead.

The group gathered in solidarity with We’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and supporters in opposition of the Coastal GasLink pipeline. A group of about 30 Indigenous youth have occupied the front steps of the BC Legislature for six days.

READ ALSO: BC Legislature fountain runs red on fifth day of sit-in

POLL: Have the disruptions caused by the recent protests made you more likely to support their cause?

