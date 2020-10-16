Man sent to hopsital with potentially life-altering injuries after Victoria assault

Victoria police are investigating after a man was assaulted with a weapon in Central Park on Wednesday night.
According to police, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 14, officers were called to Central Park in the 2200-block of Quadra Street for a report that a man had been assaulted.
The Victoria Police Department learned the man had been assaulted with a weapon. The victim was transported to hospital by paramedics, suffering non-life-threatening but potentially life-altering injuries.
Officers were able to obtain a limited description of the suspect, who is described as a Caucasian man who is bald or had a shaved head.
Officers are continuing to investigate. If you have any information about this incident, call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.