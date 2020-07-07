VicPD is investigating a sudden death near Capital Iron on Tuesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Victoria police investigating body found on Store Street

BC Coroner Service has been notified

The Victoria Police Department is investigating a sudden death reported on Tuesday afternoon.

On July 7 around 1 p.m., officers were called to the 1900-block of Store Street, near Capital Iron, for a report of a dead person.

READ ALSO: VicPD investigating ‘anti-Canadian’ graffiti at Fairfield home

Detectives with VicPD’s Major Crime Unit and members of the Forensic Identification Team are continuing the investigation.

The BC Coroners Service told Black Press Media there isn’t much information to share at this moment.

READ ALSO: MISSING: Victoria woman dubbed high-risk, last seen mid-June

“We have been notified of a death in that area and as with any investigation will look to determine who died, and how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death,” said Andy Watson, communications manager with the coroners service.

 

Victoria Police Department

Victoria police investigating body found on Store Street

Most Read