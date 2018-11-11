VicPd is investigating a serious collision that occurred in downtown Victoria Saturday night. (John Deacon photo)

VicPD investigating serious motorcycle collision in downtown Victoria

Police cordoned off area around Pandora and Douglas

Police are investigating a serious collision involving a motorcycle in downtown Victoria Saturday night.

VicPD cordoned off the area around Pandora Avenue and Douglas Street around 9:30 p.m., rerouting traffic for hours.

A motorcycle could be seen resting on its side in the middle of Pandora Avenue beside City Hall. Debris was strewn down the block.

More to come.

 

