VicPD investigating Thursday evening armed robbery

A business in the 1900-block of Fort Street was reportedly robbed Thursday evening

VicPD responded to reports of an armed robbery at a business in the 1900-block of Fort Street at 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 11. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Victoria Police Department is investigating after receiving a call of an armed robbery at a business in the 1900-block of Fort Street at 7:40 p.m. on Thursday evening.

According to police, people were inside the store at the time of the robbery but VicPD did not disclose the exact location or disclose what the suspect left the establishment with.

The suspect fled prior to police arrival.

Major crimes detectives as well as VicPD’s forensic identification section were called out and are investigating.