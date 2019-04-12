VicPD responded to reports of an armed robbery at a business in the 1900-block of Fort Street at 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 11. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD investigating Thursday evening armed robbery

A business in the 1900-block of Fort Street was reportedly robbed Thursday evening

The Victoria Police Department is investigating after receiving a call of an armed robbery at a business in the 1900-block of Fort Street at 7:40 p.m. on Thursday evening.

READ ALSO: VicPD arrest suspect in Langford as part of drug investigation

According to police, people were inside the store at the time of the robbery but VicPD did not disclose the exact location or disclose what the suspect left the establishment with.

The suspect fled prior to police arrival.

Major crimes detectives as well as VicPD’s forensic identification section were called out and are investigating.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mysterious cave discovered in B.C. park a gold mine for tourism, geologist says

Just Posted

Friends fondly recall Leroy Williams

Langford legend in the auto business died earlier this month

New rent-to-own units attracting attention in Langford

Development will help affordable housing crisis, says mayor

Death in Gordon Head area deemed not suspicious by Saanich police

The man was found unresponsive near Arbutus Cove Lane

Mix of sun and cloud in the forecast for Friday

Plus your weekend forecast

Victoria Royals lose 6-1 to Giants, ending their season

Vancouver Giants sweep Round 2 of WHL playoffs

Linking culture and recovery: Greater Victoria totem project matches people with master carver

The Victoria Cool Aid Society and master carver Carey Newman help artists harness their skills

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you prefer tap water to bottled water?

Recent statistics show Victoria residents love the water coming from their tap.… Continue reading

Fire chief says 911 dispatch system change in B.C. risks patient safety

Port Coquitlam chief has told city staff to specifically ask for firefighters when calling 911

Luxury condo buildings use twice as much electricity as older buildings in B.C.: report

BC Hydro says amenities in new buildings increase energy use by 50 per cent

McGill drops Redmen name, citing pain caused to Indigenous students

‘Today, “Redmen” is widely acknowledged as an offensive term for Indigenous peoples’

Former Mormon fundamentalists testify in B.C. child bride trial

Crown witnesses describe the control that church leadership held over men, women and children

Canadians divided on banning handguns, assault-style firearms: consultation

Participants felt strongly that a ban would target law-abiding owners, rather than illicit firearms

Prowling Tiger: Woods in the hunt after opening Masters with a 70

Koepka, DeChambeau lead at 66; Canadian Conners in at 2-under

Most Read