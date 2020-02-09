Victoria Police Department has safely located 32-year-old Donovan Roloson Sunday. (Courtesy of VicPD)

VicPD locate 32-year-old man reported missing in Nanaimo

Officials say Donovan Roloson is safe

Victoria Police Department has safely located 32-year-old Donovan Roloson as of Sunday, Feb. 9.

Officials thank the public for sharing the information on social media.

Roloson was reported missing on Jan. 29 by Nanaimo RCMP. Though he maintained regular contact with friends, he hadn’t been heard from since Jan. 22.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of missing persons can call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: VicPD looking for two men believed to be involved in an armed robbery near the Gorge

ALSO READ: Victoria councillors want less criticism from VicPD in exchange for budget approval

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police seek help in locating missing Cortes Island man

Just Posted

Saanich to pitch One Planet framework for sustainable living to other Island municipalities

Saanich joined the One Planet Cities Project in 2018

Saanich karate kid to represent Vancouver Island at upcoming BC Games

Three other club members to attend as coach, officials

VicPD locate 32-year-old man reported missing in Nanaimo

Officials say Donovan Roloson is safe

VIDEO: Royals sneak out 5–4 win in tight match against Blazers

Victoria plays Red Deer Rebels on Tuesday, Feb. 11 on home ice

Real estate sales in Greater Victoria show signs of recovery

President of Victoria Real Estate Board calls on municipalities to cut red tape, bureaucracy

VIDEO: From Pitt to ‘1917,’ what to anticipate at Sunday’s Oscars

Pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET

POLL: What is the most frustrating intersection in Greater Victoria?

Getting around Greater Victoria can be frustrating on the best of days.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Police seek help in locating missing Cortes Island man

Miles Meester was last seen Thursday evening

On 10th anniversary of Vancouver Olympics, public figures reflect on mixed legacy

Despite Olympic Village going into receivership, Games brought Canada Line, safer Sea-to-Sky Highway

Flames snap Vancouver’s 9-game home winning streak with 6-2 triumph

Dube has 3 points as Calgary powers past Canucks

Chilliwack dog in New York vying for top spot at 144th annual Westminster dog show

Bella is the only German shepherd from B.C. competing this weekend

The fear of selling a century-old home in B.C.

Homeowner worries a piece of Abbotsford’s heritage will be lost if lot is redeveloped

Kamloops sculptor casting Canada’s forefathers in bronze

Four of Canada’s early prime ministers will be cast in bronze at a shop in Knutsford, B.C.

Most Read