VicPD locate 32-year-old man reported missing in Nanaimo

Victoria Police Department has safely located 32-year-old Donovan Roloson as of Sunday, Feb. 9.

Officials thank the public for sharing the information on social media.

Roloson was reported missing on Jan. 29 by Nanaimo RCMP. Though he maintained regular contact with friends, he hadn’t been heard from since Jan. 22.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of missing persons can call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: VicPD looking for two men believed to be involved in an armed robbery near the Gorge

ALSO READ: Victoria councillors want less criticism from VicPD in exchange for budget approval

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.