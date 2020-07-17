Police are looking for a suspect who reportedly exposed himself at a Cook Street Village intersection. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD looking for man who reportedly exposed himself at intersection

Woman says she was flashed as man crossed Cook Street intersection

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who reportedly exposed himself at an intersection in Cook Street Village.

Police said officers responded when a woman reported the indecent act just before 8:45 p.m. on Thursday (July 16). According to VicPD, the woman said she was driving her vehicle on Cook Street when she saw a man waiting to cross at the Oscar Street intersection. She stopped for the man who began to cross. He then stopped in front of her vehicle, turned to face her and exposed himself, VicPD said. The man then fled the area.

READ ALSO: VicPD searching for three men in connection to random assault that put two in hospital

Police said the woman was not physically harmed in the incident.

According to police, the suspect is described as a Caucasian man of about 35 to 40 years old standing five-foot-10 with a medium build and weighing about 180 pounds. The man was wearing a black baseball cap turned backwards, a black Under Armour brand shirt and black shorts. The woman also said that the man had a distinctive stride, running “tip-toed” away so his heels didn’t touch the ground.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has details about the incident is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and select option one for the report desk. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Beacon Hill indecent exposure suspect connected to other incidents

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

VicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Parade held to show support for Okanagan family targeted by racism
Next story
Screens go dark as Saanich’s Landmark Cinema announces permanent closure

Just Posted

Hearts alive summer art display on the way in Oak Bay

Twenty-four hearts will flow in the wind to boost community spirit

Fairfield cannabis store gains footing after opening mid-pandemic

Victoria shop modeled after standard retail stores, displays

Victoria mayor responds to Oak Bay Council with letter about bike way

Oak Bay council offered visit by Victoria planners regarding Richardson bike way

Six more speeders stuck with tickets in Saanich as excessive speeding spike continues

Police report nearly 115 excessive speeding incidents in 2020 so far

One in custody after reports of man carrying firearm at Mount Doug Park

Public evacuated as police searched the park

VIDEO: Summerland mayor destroys bandanas with Confederate symbol

Confederate flag shown at anti-racism parade on July 16 had been purchased at local store

Black Press Media launches updated Overdose Prevention resource guide

A total 296 people died from overdoses on Vancouver Island in first six months of 2020

VIDEO: Conservation officer swims to free goose entangled in fishing net at B.C. Lake

Officer receives crowd’s applause upon success at Abbotsford’s Mill Lake

Vancouver Island RCMP arrest man in connection to alleged sexual offences

Mounties had asked for public’s help in case

Blue Jays can’t play home games in Toronto after federal government rebuffs plan

MLB season slated to start next week

‘A grave concern’: European green crabs discovered on Haida Gwaii

Aggressive invasive species discovered in Skidegate Inlet; working group formed to decide next steps

Learning about animals goes online with BC SPCA’s summer camps for kids

Kids can learn to speak ‘cat’ and more in SPCA’s weekly online summer sessions

RCMP continue search for woman with Vancouver Island ties

Major Crimes Unit takes over case of woman missing from Fort St John

B.C. Premier apologizes, says he misspoke on comments about drug addiction

B.C. set a new record of 175 overdose deaths in June

Most Read