VicPD looking for man who reportedly exposed himself at intersection

Police are looking for a suspect who reportedly exposed himself at a Cook Street Village intersection. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who reportedly exposed himself at an intersection in Cook Street Village.

Police said officers responded when a woman reported the indecent act just before 8:45 p.m. on Thursday (July 16). According to VicPD, the woman said she was driving her vehicle on Cook Street when she saw a man waiting to cross at the Oscar Street intersection. She stopped for the man who began to cross. He then stopped in front of her vehicle, turned to face her and exposed himself, VicPD said. The man then fled the area.

READ ALSO: VicPD searching for three men in connection to random assault that put two in hospital

Police said the woman was not physically harmed in the incident.

According to police, the suspect is described as a Caucasian man of about 35 to 40 years old standing five-foot-10 with a medium build and weighing about 180 pounds. The man was wearing a black baseball cap turned backwards, a black Under Armour brand shirt and black shorts. The woman also said that the man had a distinctive stride, running “tip-toed” away so his heels didn’t touch the ground.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has details about the incident is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and select option one for the report desk. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Described as Caucasian, 34-40yrs, 5'10" 180lbs, wearing backwards black ball cap, black Under Armour shirt, black shorts. He had a distinctive "tip toe" only run, as his heels did not touch the ground. If you recognize him, call (250) 995-7654 ext 1. https://t.co/1z7wdC53Te — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) July 17, 2020

READ ALSO: Beacon Hill indecent exposure suspect connected to other incidents

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

VicPD