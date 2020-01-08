VicPD looking for rightful owner of kendo Japanese fencing set, crossbows found in stolen vehicle

Several unique items turned up in a recent recovery of a stolen vehicle

The Victoria Police Department is hoping to reunite some unique pieces of property with the rightful owner.

Recently, VicPD recovered a stolen vehicle and found some distinct items inside that were likely stolen.

The items include a kendo Japanese fighting set, two compound hunting bows and a Tweeter speaker.

Anyone who recognizes the items can call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, or call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and reference file number 2020-119.

