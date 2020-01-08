VicPD looking for rightful owner of kendo Japanese fencing set, crossbows found in stolen vehicle

The Victoria Police Department is hoping to reunite some unique pieces of property with the rightful owner.
Recently, VicPD recovered a stolen vehicle and found some distinct items inside that were likely stolen.
The items include a kendo Japanese fighting set, two compound hunting bows and a Tweeter speaker.
Anyone who recognizes the items can call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, or call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and reference file number 2020-119.
