VicPD looking for two men believed to be involved in an armed robbery near the Gorge

The Victoria Police Department is looking for information in regards to an armed robbery which took place in the 100-block of Gorge Road E. Saturday night.

Officers were called to the retail business just after 9 p.m. after receiving a report that two men had robbed the store. The caller said one of the men had a handgun. The suspects fled the store before police arrived.

No one was injured in the robbery, however, a VicPD officer and two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle collision which happened when the officer was responding to a report related to the robbery. All three people were taken to hospital, assessed and released with the officer still off duty.

ALSO READ: Victoria Police Department outlines what it means to be a ‘high risk’ missing person

The first suspect in the robbery is described as a Caucasian man, aged between 25 and 35 with a muscular build, standing over six feet tall. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and covered his face with a black bandana.

The second suspect is also a Caucasian man between 25 and 35 years old with a muscular build, but he was shorter than the first at approximately six feet. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing on the front and covered his face with a black bandana.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call VicPD at their non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or, to report anonymously, to call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram