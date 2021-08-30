VicPD looking to speak with bystander who drove stabbing victim to hospital

One man in hospital with potentially life-altering injuries after early Sunday morning incident

The Victoria Police Department is looking to speak with a bystander who drove a stabbing victim to hospital Sunday morning.

At approximately 4 a.m. on Aug. 29, officers received a report from hospital staff that a stabbing victim was in their care. But police did not disclose which Greater Victoria hospital.

Officers learned the man was stabbed in Victoria shortly after midnight. But the man was unable to provide the location of the incident, police noted in a statement.

He suffered non-life-threatening but potentially life-altering injuries.

Police believe a bystander found the victim in medical distress and transported him to hospital. VicPD is looking to speak with this person or any other witnesses. The bystander is described as an approximately 35 to 50-year-old woman driving a blue Dodge pickup truck and she described herself as a nurse.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man standing approximately 5’9” with a slim build, full beard and is missing his front teeth.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

