VicPD makes early morning drug and weapons seizure

Victoria police seized drugs, knives, two firearms and ammunition off a man early Nov. 4. (Victoria Police Department)

Victoria police arrested a man carrying drugs, knives, guns and ammo after a foot pursuit early Friday morning.

Officers located the man as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation on Dec. 4 at 12:30 a.m. in the 700-block of Queens Avenue. Upon noticing the officers, the suspect fled on a bicycle and police chased on foot to the 2300-block of Government Street where a suspect was arrested.

After searching the man, officers found methamphetamine, fentanyl, evidence of drug trafficking, knives, two firearms and ammunition. The firearms were a .38-calibre revolver and a 9mm rifle. The ammunition was for the rifle.

The man was put in a cell to await court.

The suspect had previously been prohibited from possessing weapons of any kind. At the time of his arrest, he was breaching a court-ordered curfew for previous offences.

He now faces recommended charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm, breach of an undertaking and obstructing a police officer.

The drug trafficking investigation remains ongoing.

