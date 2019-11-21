PSD Conan, a 10-year-old black shepherd died Wednesday. Conan served VicPD with partner Const. Andre Almeida for six years. (Photo Courtesy of VicPD)

VicPD mourns loss of retired police dog, Conan

Conan and human partner helped find missing children, fugitives and more

VicPD is mourning the loss of a retired member of its K9 unit.

Retired Police Service Dog (PSD) Conan died Wednesday at 10 years old. Born August 2009, the black shepherd was raised by a VicPD member and paired with Const. Andre Almeida. The pair had a successful six-year partnership, tracking down suspects and evidence and completing more than 120 successful apprehensions.

READ ALSO: K9 Unit the best job in the world: VicPD handler

The human-dog duo went above and beyond, tracking down a man wanted for murder, finding a suspect responsible for 60 break and enters across the Capital Regional District and locating two missing children – a three-year-old on the West Shore and a missing autistic child in Saanich.

Due to medial issues – both of his knees were injured from years in the service – Conan retired early from the police force in 2016 but he continued to live with Almeida and his family until his death this week.

READ ALSO: Victoria police dog heads into early retirement

In a statement VicPD says, “PSD Conan will be missed by everybody who has worked with him, especially Constable Almeida and his family.”

PSD Conan’s name will be added to the VicPD Hall of Honour.

PSD Conan lived with his handler Const. Andre Almeida after he went into early retirement from the Victoria Police Department in 2016. The police pup passed away Wednesday at 10 years old. (Photo Courtesy of VicPD)


