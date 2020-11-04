VicPD nab man in downtown foot chase

Victoria police made the arrest near Niagara Street and Government Street

Victoria police took a man into custody after a downtown foot chase on Nov. 4. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police chased down and arrested a man near Niagara Street and Government Street Wednesday afternoon.

The department tweeted just past 3:30 p.m. that they investigating the area when a suspect fled on foot. Just seven minutes later, VicPD tweeted again saying that officers had nabbed the man and taken him into custody.

More to come.

UPDATE | One in custody. Our Patrol officers are pretty darn quick on their feet. Thanks for keeping the area clear so we could do our work, #yyj. — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) November 4, 2020

