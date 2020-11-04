VicPD nab man in downtown foot chase

Victoria police chased down and arrested a man near Niagara Street and Government Street Wednesday afternoon.
The department tweeted just past 3:30 p.m. that they investigating the area when a suspect fled on foot. Just seven minutes later, VicPD tweeted again saying that officers had nabbed the man and taken him into custody.
UPDATE | One in custody. Our Patrol officers are pretty darn quick on their feet.
Thanks for keeping the area clear so we could do our work, #yyj.
