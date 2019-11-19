VicPD officer answers the call from Canada Revenue Agency phone scammer

A phone scammer posing as someone from the Canada Revenue Agency called a Victoria police officer but the conversation didn’t last long.

On Friday, the Victoria Police Department’s Twitter account posted a video of Const. Matt Rutherford responding to a phone call from the scammer.

He’s seen pressing “one” at the beginning of the video, directing him to a person on the phone who answers “Service Canada how can I help you?”

Rutherford responds, asking what is happening.

“May I have your name?” the scammer asks, saying they need to verify his identity for the call.

“You already have my name,” Rutherford responds.

The scammer persists, asking for Rutherford’s name again prompting Rutherford to ask who the scammer is with.

The scammer, frustrated, then hangs up.

Watch as a #CRAScammer calls Cst. Rutherford… on his phone. Note that Cst. Rutherford doesn’t give his name, but politely asks questions to clearly determine it’s a fraud. Frustrated, the scammer hangs up. #yyj #fraud pic.twitter.com/UnSvjRmKOh — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) November 15, 2019

“Note that Const. Rutherford doesn’t give his name, but politely asks questions to clearly determine it’s a fraud,” the tweet says.

On Monday, the Victoria Police twitter account also warned of a different scam that is on the rise. According to the tweets, scammers attempt to obtain banking information for businesses by claiming a house is theirs and they want work done.

We're seeing an increase in a type of scam where banking information for businesses (Painting specifically) is trying to be obtained by claiming a house (information likely from MLS) is theirs and want work done. #yyj 1/2 — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) November 18, 2019

Those wanting to report a fraud can do so through the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

