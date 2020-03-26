VicPD officer buys ferry ticket for stranded woman to help her go home

Officer did not want woman’s family member to travel on ferry amidst COVID-19

A woman who was stranded and left alone in Victoria was reunited with her family after a Victoria police officer purchased a ferry ticket to get her home.

On March 25, a Victoria police officer was called to the 800-block of Burdett Avenue for a report of an emotionally distressed woman. In speaking with her, the officer learned she travelled from northern B.C. to Victoria with a man who then left her alone in Victoria. VicPD said the woman is intellectually disabled, was not familiar with the area and had difficulty navigating the city by herself. She was also unable to find shelter for accommodation and did not have any money.

The officer got in touch with a member of the woman’s family who travelled from the southern Interior to pick her up.

Not wanting the family member to have to take the ferry back and forth to Vancouver amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the officer drove the woman to the ferry and bought her a ticket, VicPD said. The woman’s family member then met her in Vancouver and took her home.

VicPD said the woman’s family was grateful for the officer’s help.

