A VicPD officer was injured when their police cruiser was rammed by an impaired driver. (Black Press Media File Photo)

VicPD officer injured by alleged impaired driver

Non-life threatening injuries render officer unable to work

A Victoria police officer is injured and off the job after their police car was rammed by an allegedly impaired driver on Sunday.

In a tweet about the incident, VicPD said officers arrived at a parking lot in the 3100-block of Douglas Street following a report of an impaired driver. When police arrived, the man woke up and attempted to flee, ramming a police car in the process.

READ ALSO: Drug-impaired boater gets stuck on sandbar, arrested by VicPD

READ ALSO: Impaired driver crashes into Victoria police vehicle, injures officer

The officer’s injuries were not life threatening, but prevented them from returning to work. Police have been unable to locate the vehicle or possibly impaired driver and continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654.


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Researchers turn to classroom to help teens overcome costly sleep woes
Next story
U.S. vaping concerns loom as Canada legalizes pot devices

Just Posted

VicPD officer injured by alleged impaired driver

Non-life threatening injuries render officer unable to work

Howard the Gnome is coming home to Galey Farms

Saanich council approves height variance request for 26-foot-tall gnome

Proposal for Brentwood Bay pot shop still on the table

Central Saanich councillors deferred a decision until hearing from the province

Esquimalt to host open houses for spending of $17 million wastewater funds

The Township is seeking public input on Saxe Point Park and Esquimalt Gorge Park

BC Ferries’ new alcohol trial under scrutiny

MADD Canada recommended drink limit

VIDEO: Trudeau to officially call federal election on Wednesday

PM scheduled to visit Rideau Hall and ask the governor general to dissolve Parliament

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you agree with recent survey results and support a permanent shift to Daylight Saving Time?

There are many things British Columbians are vocal about in the political… Continue reading

Thousands of landowners on Trans Mountain pipeline route have yet to grant access

Such access is one of many hurdles that continue to delay construction of the expansion

Passenger jet makes emergency landing in Abbotsford after hitting birds

737 aircraft hit flock of birds shortly after takeoff

PHOTOS: B.C. firefighters scour through hurricane wreckage in Bahamas

Firefighters from Burnaby also on Great Abaco helping search through debris

Hospital pay parking revenue in B.C. topped $36M last fiscal

Ministry of Health assures patients and visitors parking rates have and will not increase

B.C. woman awarded $2M after stopping to help at car crash, getting hit herself

Good Samaritan, then 24 years old, had pulled over to give first aid in 2012 incident

Residents in this B.C. town defend cleaning up homeless camps

Homeless advocate has complained to police about ‘vigilantism’

Most Read