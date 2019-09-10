VicPD officer injured by alleged impaired driver

A VicPD officer was injured when their police cruiser was rammed by an impaired driver. (Black Press Media File Photo)

A Victoria police officer is injured and off the job after their police car was rammed by an allegedly impaired driver on Sunday.

In a tweet about the incident, VicPD said officers arrived at a parking lot in the 3100-block of Douglas Street following a report of an impaired driver. When police arrived, the man woke up and attempted to flee, ramming a police car in the process.

The officer’s injuries were not life threatening, but prevented them from returning to work. Police have been unable to locate the vehicle or possibly impaired driver and continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654.



