VicPD officer injured during Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade

Police is looking for the public’s assistance about incident which happened Saturday night

VicPD is looking for the public’s assistance after an officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries during Saturday’s Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria Police Department (VicPD) is asking for the public’s assistance after a A VicPD officer suffered injuries while working the Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade.

The injury happened when a man fought with officers who were arresting him after he had allegedly assaulted a person in the crowd Saturday evening.

According to a release from VicPD, a parade spectator approached members of the VicPD contingent marching in the parade to report that a man had assaulted a member of the crowd and was walking through the crowd trying to instigate additional fights.

We're seeking witnesses & video after an officer received non-life-threatening injuries while arresting a man who allegedly assaulted a member of the crowd at tonight's Santa Claus Parade. #yyj | https://t.co/YHw9pLbtkf — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) November 27, 2022

Officers approached the man and escorted him away from the parade route to make a safe arrest in a safe location. When officers tried to arrest the man, he began to fight with them.

“After several minutes, officers were able to take the man into custody,” it reads. “A VicPD officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury during the arrest. The man was not injured. The parade spectator did not require medical attention.”

Officers transported the man to VicPD cells and the parade continued without incident. VicPD are asking members of the public to contact VicPD Report Desk at (250) 995-7654 ext. 1 if they have video of the incident or the man’s arrest or any other information about this incident.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Santa arrives in Victoria with 40th annual Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com