VicPD officer pays $167 after running red light, crashing into SUV

A Victoria police officer was issued a ticket after running a red light and crashing into another vehicle in July.
The officer was on duty on the morning of July 8, when they crashed into a silver Land Rover at the intersection of Johnson and Douglas streets.
The one occupant in the Land Rover was not injured, according to police. The collision was captured on dash cam footage.
The investigation determined that the officer failed to stop at a red light at the intersection and was served a violation ticket for failing to stop at a red light.
The ticket and victim surcharge is $167, plus two demerit points.
