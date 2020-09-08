A crash involving a Victoria police officer is under review by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner. (Still from video by Alexander Woodman)

VicPD officer pays $167 after running red light, crashing into SUV

The crash was caught on dashcam video

A Victoria police officer was issued a ticket after running a red light and crashing into another vehicle in July.

The officer was on duty on the morning of July 8, when they crashed into a silver Land Rover at the intersection of Johnson and Douglas streets.

RELATED: Victoria police vehicle involved in crash

The one occupant in the Land Rover was not injured, according to police. The collision was captured on dash cam footage.

The investigation determined that the officer failed to stop at a red light at the intersection and was served a violation ticket for failing to stop at a red light.

RELATED: Police watchdog reviewing Victoria police-involved crash

The ticket and victim surcharge is $167, plus two demerit points.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Three or more sailing wait for BC Ferries travellers leaving the Island
Next story
Smoky Skies Alert issued for southern B.C. due to fires in Washington

Just Posted

Washington wildfires likely cause for Greater Victoria’s smoke-filled skies

Region wakes up to strong smell of smoke, haze

Three or more sailing wait for BC Ferries travellers leaving the Island

BC Ferries experiencing heavy traffic for post-Labour Day weekend travellers

UPDATED: Victoria police continue search for high-risk 74-year-old man

Albert Bedard last seen in Esquimalt on Monday morning

VicPD officer pays $167 after running red light, crashing into SUV

The crash was caught on dashcam video

Victoria senior cheated of $3,000 in gift card scam

VicPD warns the public of phone fraudsters posing as legitimate institutions.

Thousands of students return to schools as new COVID-19 cases emerge

Experts say returning to class is important for children’s social and academic development

Smoky Skies Alert issued for southern B.C. due to fires in Washington

Forecasting model illustrates drifting smoke hundreds of miles from fires

Alleged squatter in Nanaimo refuses to leave house, police dog sent in

40-year-old arrested Monday night

Farmers call on B.C. NDP to allow more housing, business

Secondary homes, restaurants, rentals can keep farms viable

Abbotsford’s pink-haired pitching phenom throws 83 mph fastball

Baseball prodigy Raine Padgham records impressive throwing speed at recent Baseball BC camp

Green party leadership race nearly doubles party membership numbers

Party officials say the Greens added 15,000 new people to their membership list during the campaign

Nanaimo man wins $675,000 on Set for Life scratch ticket

38-year-old truck driver bought winning ticket at Jingle Pot Gas N Go

Coquihalla crash victim awarded $9 million in BC Supreme Court

Man who collided with tractor trailer driver who swerved erratically can no longer live independently

Liberals extend commercial rent-relief program for last time

The rent-relief program provides forgivable loans that cover half of rent for eligible small businesses

Most Read