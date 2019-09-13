VicPD patrol officer catches two impaired drivers in same shift

Victoria Police are on the lookout for impaired drivers throughout the city

Police were busy Thursday evening after encountering two impaired drivers within the same shift.

Shortly before 5:00 p.m. officers were called to the 1000-block of Caledonia for a report of a suspected impaired driver. The caller reported a minor collision between two vehicles that had occurred in a parking lot. When the caller saw the drivers get out of their cars to inspect the damage, they reported seeing open alcohol containers in one of the vehicles and said that one of the drivers appeared to be impaired.

As officers were on their way to the call, the caller added that a passenger in one of the vehicles was pouring out alcohol from open containers.

When patrol officers arrived, they noted signs of impairment in one of the drivers. During the investigation one of the passengers began to interfere with the police, leading to that person being detained.

The driver took a breath test and failed before being taken to custody for further processing. The driver was given a driving prohibition and released on a promise to appear in court.

Later in the shift, around 2 a.m., one of the same patrol officers saw a speeding vehicle near the intersection of Douglas and Finlayson streets. The officer activated his lights and sirens but the driver took several blocks to pull over.

When the officer spoke with the driver he noticed signs of impairment and asked for a breath test, which the driver failed twice.

The driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and his vehicle was impounded.

VicPD will continue to be on the lookout for impaired drivers, and ask anyone who is impaired to instead choose a taxi, BC Transit, or a designated driver to get home safely.

