VicPD release video of alleged bear spray assault of 70-year-old

Police say three individuals used multiple weapons against can collecting man

Victoria police are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage of an alleged three-person assault against a 70-year-old man.

Police believe suspects used bear spray, a taser and a metal stool against the man during the incident, which occurred just after 10 p.m. on Sept. 26 in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue.

In a video released by VicPD on Tuesday, the victim is seen walking down the sidewalk when one person approaches from behind and swings at the man before another individual does the same. Then a third individual approaches and sprays a substance near the victim’s head.

VicPD said the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man was collecting refundable containers when the incident occurred, according to VicPD.

One of the suspects is described as a Caucasian man who is about 5’7” with a shaved head with noticeable scabs on his scalp. He was wearing a red ski-style jacket.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the E-Comm Report Desk at 250-995-7654 extension 1 or report anonymously by calling Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

