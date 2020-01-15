VicPD is warning drivers to slow down in the snow. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

VicPD reminds drivers they have legal obligations when it comes to collisions

No spike in 911 calls to Victoria Police due to snow

Victoria Police officers say they haven’t seen a spike in calls due to the snow, but that some drivers aren’t behaving properly.

The most important thing, said VicPD spokesperson Const. Matt Rutherford, is to slow down.

“Posted speed limits are for ideal conditions, and these are obviously not ideal conditions, so slow down,” he said.

Drivers are also advised not to slam on the brakes if things start to get slippery; instead ease off the gas and continue to steer in the intended direction.

ALSO READ: Victoria snowfall breaks 49-year-old record; wind warnings in effect

Should drivers collide into other vehicles, signs or other pieces of infrastructure, they have a legal obligations under the Motor Vehicle Act.

“If there is a collision with another vehicle, drivers need to stay on scene and exchange information with the other driver,” Rutherford said. “If there’s a collision with a street sign, they’re obligated to call us.”

Snow is predicted to shift to rain on Wednesday evening in lower-elevation areas. Environment Canada is also predicting high winds for Wednesday night.

