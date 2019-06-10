VicPD request public’s help in locating missing 33-year-old woman

Police say she may be in downtown Vancouver area

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating missing woman Amanda Williams.

Williams, 33, is described by police as an Indigenous woman standing 5’3, and weighing about 140 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Williams was last seen May 22. VicPD has had an active investigation into her disappearance since she was reported missing June 5. Police say she may be in the downtown Vancouver Area. They are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about Williams is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654.

