Victoria police officers are responding to a robbery call in the 400-block of Cook Street. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD responding to robbery call near Cook Street Village

Officers looking for suspect

Victoria police officers are responding to a robbery call near Cook Street Village.

According to a tweet from VicPD, the call is in the 400-block of Cook Street and there were no injuries during the incident.

Officers are looking for the suspect.

More to come.

VicPD

