Police are asking the public to help them locate 16-year-old Arianna McKenzie. (Courtesy of VicPD)

VicPD says circumstances around missing teen are ‘high-risk’

Arianna McKenzie last seen in Centennial Square

Police say circumstances surrounding a missing teen indicate she is “at risk of harm.”

Arianna McKenzie, 16, has been the subject of missing person alerts and located safely in the past, but the Victoria Police Department says this instance is unrelated and high risk.

McKenzie was last seen with two older men in Centennial Square on Saturday evening wearing camouflage leggings, white runners, a red ‘Tommy’ jacket and a beige-ish handbag.

She’s described as Caucasian with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a petite build, standing five-feet-tall and weighing about 100 lbs.

“Arianna’s family very concerned about her and officers are working to find Arianna and ensure she is safe,” VicPD say.

Anyone who sees McKenzie is asked to call 911. Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to call 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Victoria teen goes missing for the second time this month

