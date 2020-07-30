A window at City Hall was damaged by what police suspect an air gun shooting. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

VicPD says window at City Hall shot by suspected air gun

Police looking to speak to people with information on the incident

Victoria police are investigating after a window at City Hall was shot by a suspected air gun on Wednesday.

VicPD was called to City Hall just after 2:45 p.m. for a report that a staff member had returned to their desk and found their office window damaged.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP arrest suspect hiding behind a bathtub on Colwood construction site

According to police, the damage was consistent with a projectile fired at the window from the outside. The staff member was not injured.

Evidence at the scene indicates the window was most likely damaged by a compressed-air style gun, such as a pellet gun.

READ ALSO: Victoria police respond to barricading incident

Police are not releasing the identity of the staff member and the specific location of the office to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have information about this incident at VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To remain anonymous call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

 

Victoria Police Department

