The suspect in Monday’s theft of items from a Yates Street balcony is described as a Caucasian man, age 30 to 40, with a slim build. He was wearing a blue jacket, dark hoodie, red baseball cap and beige pants at the time. (Courtesy of VicPD)

The suspect in Monday’s theft of items from a Yates Street balcony is described as a Caucasian man, age 30 to 40, with a slim build. He was wearing a blue jacket, dark hoodie, red baseball cap and beige pants at the time. (Courtesy of VicPD)

VicPD searching for balcony bike thief

Shared children’s bike, toys stolen from Yates St. patio early Monday morning

A man filmed on a surveillance camera at a Yates Street building early Monday morning (March 7) is being sought by police after a children’s bike and toys were stolen off a residential balcony.

Victoria police are asking for help identifying the suspect and returning the items to their owner.

Around 3:15 a.m. Monday, a man described as Caucasian, 30 to 40 years old with a slim build and wearing a blue jacket, dark hoodie, red baseball cap and beige pants was filmed climbing into the patio of a first-floor apartment in the 800-block of Yates Street, VicPD said.

Among the items taken were a bike shared by two children ages five and seven, and several children’s toys. The bike is blue with white wheels.

READ ALSO: VicPD dropped, Esquimalt added to woman’s civil suit alleging former officers sexually abused her

READ ALSO: UPDATE: VicPD has found 12-year-old youth missing since Sunday morning

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact their non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, ext. 1 or to report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Games and ToysVicPD

Previous story
Cedar bark stripping at Saanich school could be Indigenous practice
Next story
Victoria experts offer tips on talking with kids about Russia’s war on Ukraine

Just Posted

Members of Greater Victoria’s Ukrainian community gathered outside the B.C. legislature on Feb. 24 to stand against Russia’s invasion. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria experts offer tips on talking with kids about Russia’s war on Ukraine

Western red cedar trees at Frank Hobbs Elementary are being stripped of their bark. Saanich police are aiming to determine whether this is traditional Indigenous practice or vandalism. (Photo courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Cedar bark stripping at Saanich school could be Indigenous practice

The suspect in Monday’s theft of items from a Yates Street balcony is described as a Caucasian man, age 30 to 40, with a slim build. He was wearing a blue jacket, dark hoodie, red baseball cap and beige pants at the time. (Courtesy of VicPD)
VicPD searching for balcony bike thief

A birds-eye view shows the Broughton Street site near Douglas Street where a new public washroom will land in fall 2022. Victoria councillors approved the spot March 10. (Courtesy of City of Victoria)
Victoria approves new Broughton Street loo location