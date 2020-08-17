VicPD are searching for witnesses to the robbery of a Victoria Carriage Tours employee on Sunday night. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria carriage operator robbed of day’s pay

Police seek suspect described as Caucasian man in mid-30s with long, full beard

Victoria police are looking for witnesses after a man allegedly robbed a horse carriage operator on Sunday night.

Officers say a man approached an employee of Victoria Carriage Tours around 9:40 p.m. on Aug. 16 and pushed her to the ground before taking an envelope containing her day’s pay and leaving the scene by bike.

Police did not locate a suspect, described as a Caucasian man in his mid-30s, with a long, full beard, wearing a black and red ball cap, a dark coloured hoodie and jeans.

Witnesses said the suspect rode a light-coloured bike eastbound on Belleville Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stopper at 1-800-222-8477.

