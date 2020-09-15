VicPD searching for man who pushed, robbed elderly woman at ATM

Victoria police are looking for a suspect and witnesses after an elderly woman was attacked from behind and robbed at an ATM.
On Sunday, Sept. 13, officers were called to a bank branch located in the 100-block of Wilson Street at approximately 3:20 p.m. for a report that a woman had been robbed.
The woman reported that a man approached her from behind while she was withdrawing money, pushed her, grabbed the money and then fled.
The woman then went to a local business where she was cared for by staff. The woman was not physically injured.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, in his 30s, standing approximately six feet tall with a medium build and reddish-brown hair. He was wearing a green sweatshirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.
If you recognize this suspect, you’re asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-99-7654.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.