Missing man Joel Schacter. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)

VicPD searching for missing man Joel Schacter

Missing resident was last seen on Oct. 29

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate missing man Joel Schacter.

According to VicPD, Schacter was last seen on Oct. 29 and was reported missing to police on Nov. 10.

Schacter is 40 years old and Caucasian. He is 6’0” and weighs about 175 pounds, with curly brown hair and green eyes. According to police, Schacter often has a short, brown and grey beard.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

