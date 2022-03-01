VicPD searching for suspect in Feb. 10 motorcycle theft

Surveillance video shows suspect removing motorbike from home in 1700-block of Albert Avenue

The suspect in a Feb. 10 theft of a motorcycle, as captured by a surveillance camera. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in a motorcycle theft that happened in early February.

A surveillance camera filming just after 7 p.m. on Feb. 10 captured a Caucasian man wearing a grey coat and a bicycle helmet removing a motorcycle from outside a residence in the 1700-block of Albert Avenue, between Shelbourne Street and Richmond Road. The motorcycle is a red 2019 Honda with a B.C. license plate J13 855.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

